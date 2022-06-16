The deafening mantra at these meetings is always the same: “we assure you that we haven’t made any decisions yet and look forward to your feedback”.

However, it’s quite clear to me that the decisions and deals have already been made. Add this grubby experience to the recent closure of council care homes, the persistent drive to take schools out of local authority financial control, the shift to put local libraries into the voluntary sector, and the strangling cuts to our police services – and you soon start asking yourself, “what are our hard-earned council taxes actually paying Derbyshire County Council to do?”

I believe this Conservative-run administration preys on the weakest and most vulnerable members of our community; those without a voice or ability to defend themselves. What a track record! What an achievement! What a legacy!

A reader voices concern over the proposed closure of several adult day care centres in the area.

Peter Inman

Derbyshire

