Letter: What has the Government got against underpaid carers in this country?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Unbelievable! This government takes thousands of pounds off underpaid carers, then they pay failed asylum seekers £3,000 each to go to Rwanda.

Unbelievable! This government takes thousands of pounds off underpaid carers, then they pay failed asylum seekers £3,000 each to go to Rwanda.

Just send them without any taxpayers’ money.

If carers earn over their limit, why can't the couple of pounds that they've earned over their limit just be deducted from their carers’ allowance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If carers earn over their limit, why can't the couple of pounds that they've earned over their limit just be deducted from their carers’ allowance?"

Why stop the entire allowance?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my view, this government is hellbent on keeping its own people down while making life so easy for these supposed asylum seekers who give extraordinary reasons why they left their homeland.

Vin Malone

Eckington

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.