They pull wheelies on the main roads, no helmets, no lights, no registration but no police. What do we pay for?

There’s no police in the town centre at the time we need them. It’s no use having them in town on a Wednesday afternoon or out in the boonies. The town will yet again become a no-go zone as them in charge will not prioritise it.

Thanks Derbyshire Constabulary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is angry that nothing is being done about people riding illegally on electric bikes.

Stuart Chambers

Derbyshire

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.