News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Letter: What about the watts being used by stationary electric cars?

With all the temporary traffic lights added to the permanently planted traffic lights, school crossings and five types of pedestrian crossings, town and city drivers in our area seem to spend quite a bit of their time sat behind other vehicles waiting for the lights to change.
By Ron Knight
Published 16th Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

I noticed that electric car drivers, and most other drivers too, sit with their foot on the foot brake for the stationary period.Alright, it’s just two or three minutes but can be much longer at temporary, four-way, poorly set-up traffic controls.

Question: Are the electric car drivers wasting a few ‘watts’ from their batteries while sat with a foot on the brake pedal?Added up, it’s probably only 500 or 600 watts a day, apart from most drivers contravening Rule 114 para 3 of the Highway Code.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Well at least electric cars are non-polluting when waiting in traffic queues.

Ron Knight

Chesterfield

Related topics:Chesterfield