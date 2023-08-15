I noticed that electric car drivers, and most other drivers too, sit with their foot on the foot brake for the stationary period.Alright, it’s just two or three minutes but can be much longer at temporary, four-way, poorly set-up traffic controls.

Question: Are the electric car drivers wasting a few ‘watts’ from their batteries while sat with a foot on the brake pedal?Added up, it’s probably only 500 or 600 watts a day, apart from most drivers contravening Rule 114 para 3 of the Highway Code.

Well at least electric cars are non-polluting when waiting in traffic queues.

Ron Knight