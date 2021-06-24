Letter: What about Barrow Hill as a site for Aldi store?

Regarding your story on Aldi opening 14 more stores, I would suggest Barrow Hill, with all the new developments planned on the old Staveley works site, in and around the area.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:00 am

I think it would be a great asset to this particular area.

Ruth Barnbrook

Derbyshire

