Letter: What about Barrow Hill as a site for Aldi store?
Regarding your story on Aldi opening 14 more stores, I would suggest Barrow Hill, with all the new developments planned on the old Staveley works site, in and around the area.
I think it would be a great asset to this particular area.
Ruth Barnbrook
Derbyshire
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you