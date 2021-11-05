Letter: What about all the litter?

I was interested to read that the Markham Vale McDonald’s wants to reunite a customer with their shoe.

By Tracy Smith
Friday, 5th November 2021, 7:00 am

Please could they also reunite their customers with the litter they throw out of their car windows onto Tom Lane and Inkersall Road?David Irvine

Inkersall

