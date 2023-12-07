In 2019, after 44 years of trying, England finally won the Cricket World Cup.

A reader was annoyed by England's recent limp defence of its Cricket World Cup crown.

That victory provided an opportunity to capitalise on that success to develop the 50-over format in the future.

So what happened? The top administrators of the game, in their infinite wisdom, wasted this unique chance by relegating the format to a 2nd XI status competition in England.

Sports administrators have much to answer for, in this case opting to promote The Hundred competition, clearly their pet project, behaving like a child would with a new toy.

So all we can do now is mull over the debacle of what was our recent defence of the 2019 triumph. A golden opportunity has been squandered.

A Oldfield

By email

