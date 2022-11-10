However, Andy Willis of Kona Energy, says we spend millions of pounds a day to stop or restrict wind farms from producing electricity? This is apparently because we do not have battery storage facilities that are adequate to deal with the output. This in turn causes the National Grid to pay those millions of pounds to wind farms that are efficient due to windy days!

What a crazy situation we are in? If we had more large scale battery sites, then stored energy would be nine times cheaper than natural gas at current prices. I am at a loss as to what the authorities are thinking. Cart before the horse comes to mind!

A good project manager is what’s needed for the energy industry. We must be the laughing stock of the world.

A letter this week about the cost of wind farms.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

