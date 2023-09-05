Letter: We’re taking steps to help restore some kindness and care
It’s been a month since our campaign to restore the cartoons launched. We won’t give up on this issue and I wanted to explain why.A cartoon mural could provide a moment of escape for a child during a distressing time.This was taken away from them - and we can’t ignore this.The cartoons have become symbolic of immigration policies that fail the most vulnerable in our society - and with no benefit.The Government said cartoons were “too welcoming” - then that they were not “age-appropriate”. But its own inspection reports show that young children pass through these centres. We need to set things right and show these children that we see them.To readers who support the Cartoons Not Cruelty campaign, sign our Change.org petition.It’s already backed by 120,000 people.We’re taking steps to get cartoons to children ourselves to help restore some kindness and care and make sure this situation never happens again.
Muhammad Hamid
Derbyshire
