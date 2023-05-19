It is testament to local electors and to the hard work of our town and district councillors, candidates and campaigners, that Liberal Democrat support in the ward in this election increased significantly, despite the boundary changes prescribed by the Boundary Commission. The new ward now extends to Oker, Snitterton and Morledge.

Sue Burfoot topped the poll once more with 1,665 votes, closely followed by Martin with 1,526 and Steve Wain with 1,471.

We also won all three district council seats in Matlock East Ward, to make it a clean sweep of Matlock, along with another six town council seats.

The Lib Dems made a clean sweep of Matlock.

In all, we won 12 seats on the district council to make us the largest party, while the Conservatives lost nine seats, to leave them with only 11 councillors.

The result was particularly impressive in Darley Dale, where we also gained all three seats.

We promise to work for everyone in Matlock West Ward, regardless of party affiliation. We will continue to consult, listen to individual views and keep residents informed through our regularly distributed Focus newsletters, produced at our own expense, as we have always done, for well over 40 years.

We and our town council colleagues will work to protect and enhance council services in Matlock and throughout the Derbyshire Dales, whilst continuing to challenge decisions made by the Conservative-run county council.

Couns Sue Burfoot, Martin Burfoot and Steve Wain

Matlock West

