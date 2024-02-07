Letter: Well-designed housing development would help reduce the risk of flooding in town
There are many good reasons to question housing developments in Matlock. These include the provision of medical facilities and schools, and the ability of roads to cope with increased traffic. However, flooding is not one of them.
Matlock has flooded regularly for centuries, from long before any development took place. After long periods of rain, the ground becomes so saturated it is unable to hold any more water.Subsequent rainfall runs straight off the land, regardless of whether it is built on or not, thus causing flooding in the valley.
Well-designed housing development, where the developer is required to manage the surface water run off with the use of mitigating ponds and other measures, would control water going down to the valley, thereby reducing the risk of flooding instead of increasing it.
Indeed, there is an argument to be made for constructing mitigating ponds to help control water run-off, regardless of whether there is further housing development.
David Hayward
Matlock
