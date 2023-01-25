This is just one reason we are supporting the workers’ struggle for pay increases and no reductions in conditions of service.

We will be supporting in person, banner flying, the Right to Strike event at Rykneld Square at noon on February 1, and urge others to do so too.

Workers need to affiliate and join with us to ensure a healthier and more enjoyable retirement for all.

Members of the National Pensions Convention will be attending the Right To Strike event.

David Widdowson MBE

Chesterfield

