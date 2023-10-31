Letter: We'd be better off diverting funding towards tackling flooding issues in town

Just wondering how spending north of £1.7m of public money and a cycle way that goes nowhere looks after last week's flooding events in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There's a lot of public opinion currently about this, especially around the west of Chesterfield.

D Brownlow

Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week calls for more funding to be used to tackle flooding in the area.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.