Letter: We'd be better off diverting funding towards tackling flooding issues in town

Just wondering how spending north of £1.7m of public money and a cycle way that goes nowhere looks after last week's flooding events in the town.
By D Brownlow
Published 31st Oct 2023, 00:00 GMT
There's a lot of public opinion currently about this, especially around the west of Chesterfield.

D Brownlow

Derbyshire

A letter this week calls for more funding to be used to tackle flooding in the area.
