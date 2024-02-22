Letter: We will not let our NHS be dismantled and destroyed any further
The NHS is increasingly being taken from us and it is not working for us, following 14 years of Conservative misrule.
The National Pensioners Convention is running a campaign in support of the NHS, recommending actions to save it.As the Chesterfield branch, we are contributing to this and have found two pieces of literature invaluable in helping forward our arguments.
These are ‘Our NHS’, by Andrew Seaton by Yale University Press, and ‘Fighting for Life’ by Isabel Hardman, Penguin.
I urge you to also read these books, and to make it known that you will not let our NHS be further dismantled and/or destroyed.
Adrian Rimington
For NPC (Chesterfield branch)
