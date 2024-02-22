Letter: We will not let our NHS be dismantled and destroyed any further

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NHS is increasingly being taken from us and it is not working for us, following 14 years of Conservative misrule.

The National Pensioners Convention is running a campaign in support of the NHS, recommending actions to save it.As the Chesterfield branch, we are contributing to this and have found two pieces of literature invaluable in helping forward our arguments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are ‘Our NHS’, by Andrew Seaton by Yale University Press, and ‘Fighting for Life’ by Isabel Hardman, Penguin.

"I am addressing this to all readers with a political bone in their body who care about our NHS", says letter writer this week.

I urge you to also read these books, and to make it known that you will not let our NHS be further dismantled and/or destroyed.

Adrian Rimington

For NPC (Chesterfield branch)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.