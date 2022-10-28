Letter: We simply can not let the events of 1978 happen again
My friend and I enjoyed the documentary ‘1978: Winter of Discontent’ shown on Channel 5 on October 2.
We were reminded of our own experiences then (I was 22) and of the events of the time.
The programme posed some interesting questions for the current generation of workers, given that circumstances now seem very similar to then.
We would like to put this to the workers of today: will you create a better life for all and create a better history than was achieved in 1978?
Thatcher came to power then and look at how she treated the working classes, this must not happen again.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
