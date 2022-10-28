We were reminded of our own experiences then (I was 22) and of the events of the time.

The programme posed some interesting questions for the current generation of workers, given that circumstances now seem very similar to then.

We would like to put this to the workers of today: will you create a better life for all and create a better history than was achieved in 1978?

A reader does not want to see a repeat of 1978: The Winter of Discontent.

Thatcher came to power then and look at how she treated the working classes, this must not happen again.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

