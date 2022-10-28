News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Letter: We simply can not let the events of 1978 happen again

My friend and I enjoyed the documentary ‘1978: Winter of Discontent’ shown on Channel 5 on October 2.

By Tracy Smith
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 11:04am

We were reminded of our own experiences then (I was 22) and of the events of the time.

The programme posed some interesting questions for the current generation of workers, given that circumstances now seem very similar to then.

We would like to put this to the workers of today: will you create a better life for all and create a better history than was achieved in 1978?

A reader does not want to see a repeat of 1978: The Winter of Discontent.

Most Popular

Thatcher came to power then and look at how she treated the working classes, this must not happen again.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Channel 5Derbyshire Times