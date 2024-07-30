Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I am writing about the wider implications of a game that was featured at the recent Chesterfield Pride event.

I was dismayed reading about what should be a non-political local event having a cut-out of Nigel Farage and encouraging people to throw things at it!This is a sick joke, totally unnecessary.It is political and divisive.I wonder what would have happened if it had featured a cut-out of Sir Keir Starmer or our own MP Toby Perkins? There would have been an uproar!We shouldn’t make light of ANY attacks on MPs or politicians, milkshake or something that is more serious.It is disgusting making light of it.

D Yusef

Chesterfield

A reader isn't happy about a Nigel Farage-themed game at a recent Pride event in Chesterfield.

