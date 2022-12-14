It says that the Office for Statistics has stated that 18 homeless people have died in Chesterfield between 2017 and 2021. What I am about to say may lead people to believe I am either racist or totally unsympathetic. I can assure everyone that I am a genuinely caring person who spent 20 years in a social work team caring for adults (mainly elderly). I am less a Communist than a Humanist.

I have every sympathy for all those affected by the situation in Ukraine. However, I would question why America has been encouraging an Eastern country to join a Western Alliance (NATO) and supplying Ukraine with arms and troops, as has our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think it’s time to reveal to our younger generation that it wasn’t America who won the Second World War for us. After all, they didn’t come to our aid until the war had been going on for two years and only then when we agreed to take a loan from them which has only recently been repaid, and only after Japan attacked Pearl Harbour. It was Russia who broke the back of the German onslaught.

This week's letter expresses concern for homeless people in this country.

Skegness is virtually my spiritual home. I have been holidaying there from being a small child and continue to go there, my next holiday is already booked for 2023.

Calendar News have now revealed that five Skegness hotels have contracts with the Home Office to house Ukrainian refugees. Do not our homeless deserve the same consideration?

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Fox

Derbyshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.