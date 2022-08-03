Letter: We should be proud of our historical buildings in Chesterfield

Tapton House, the old Methodist Church opposite the Donut car park, and the Royal Oak in The Shambles, are all at risk of being sold, or developed. The Peak District sees thousands of visitors every year, many from overseas, who, when they come to Chesterfield, love visiting our historical buildings. These buildings are assets, not things that should be sold because our council has no innovation, or appreciation, to see them as such.

Chesterfield is a historical market town, these precious buildings are an integral part of history, not financial burden.

But preaching to the blind, ie, trying to get decision-making councillors to see the light, is literally like banging our heads against a brick wall!

We should be proud of our area's historic buildings, says a reader this week.

Chesterfield’s future plan by councillors must be out with the old and in with the new: a single vision plan with no appreciation to get any grasp on the true potential of our history and wonderful historical buildings.

K. Atkinson

Chesterfield

