Me and my husband are not wealthy. We do OK, we’re not poor but not rich.

We paid off our mortgage 15 years ago at the age of 36.

We did that by buying houses that were horrible, doing them up slowly, making more equity each time.

"We haven’t got lots of money to throw about but helping where you can is a great thing to do", says a reader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not having a monthly mortgage to pay is fantastic, so it enables us to do more things as we are not paying out £600 a month.

We could not afford to help anyone else pay their energy bills, we have our own to pay.

But I still feel we should help others where we can – be it giving to a food bank or a clothing charity.

We haven’t got lots of money to throw about but helping where you can is a great thing to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayne Grayson

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.