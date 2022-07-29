They are disciplined, well presented and very skilful.

To sit and be entertained by an exciting, challenging football match provided by the fair sex is wonderful and, in my mind, is showing men the way forward. Will that statement prove controversial?

Our own Millie Bright from Killamarsh has proved she is an irreplaceable anchor for a team we can be very proud of!

A letter of praise for the England Women's football team.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

