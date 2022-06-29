I saw on the BBC that one protester mentioned a General Strike: well, we need something to happen!

The Government’s solution is an aid package that leaves most people still having to pay an extra £16 per week for energy alone.

Petrol is now at £2 litre in many places, and then we have 11 per cent inflation to add to everything else.

A reader compares the situation today with the Winter of Discontent during the late 70s.

People will not be able to live as they have been, and if workers decide enough is enough, the actions that brought Jim Callaghan down in the Winter of Discontent could now be those to make the Summer of Discontent that will bring Boris Johnson down.

Any pay increase of less than 11 per cent means a pay cut in real terms. Sunak and the Bank of England are not concerned with the poverty of the lower classes. There needs to be a call to arms in this unfair and unequal society of ours.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

