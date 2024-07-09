Letter: We recruit many immigrants and the economy would be in trouble if we did not

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thank you for your ‘graphic of the week’. Most political discussion seems to revolve around opinions rather than actual data so it is refreshing to see reference to hard facts.

However, the critical fact that is hardly ever mentioned (and was sadly omitted from your graphic in the Derbyshire Times of June 27, on migrant channel crossings) is that these small boat crossings only make up about four per cent of net immigration.This is hugely significant because although immigration is obviously something that needs to be discussed, stopping the boats will make only a tiny dent in the numbers, not solve the issues, as the now ex-Government has always suggested. It makes one wonder why this four per cent figure is hardly ever mentioned.

The vast proportion of immigrants are legal, as the former Government surely knew because it granted them the visas.In fact we recruit many immigrants and the economy would be in trouble if we did not.The bizarre argument that stopping the boats will solve immigration issues (real or imagined) sounds quite unconvincing once the four per cent figure is brought up.

Peter Borchers

Derbyshire

