Letter: We owe police officers like Jason Potts a huge debt of gratitude

I think that we all owe a deep debt of gratitude to him and his colleagues who help to keep our roads and streets just that little bit safer for all of us.

I have nothing but admiration for the work that they do.

Having said that, there’s just one thing that I found a little disconcerting about the piece and that was the fact that he will be retiring soon at the tender age of 49 or will he be 50? We’re hardly talking over the hill here.

PC Jason Potts on Traffic Cops. A reader feels it is a shame that officers of his ability and experience have to retire so young.

OK, so maybe he’ll be a little long in the tooth (in the physical sense) to do the job he’s doing now, but retiring at 49 or 50, when police forces up and down the country are crying out for more staff?

Surely if he, and others like him, were kept on and given less strenuous jobs like a desk job, like a duty sergeant or maybe help to man the control room then maybe they could retire in their mid-50s and the general public would get a few more years out of them. I think it’s a great shame that all of his experience and knowledge will now go to waste at such a “young” age.

H Herrington