This year it is anticipated there could well be between 60,000 and 100,000 illegal immigrants coming across the English Channel in small boats.

Many of the people coming across on the boats are young men, who mostly have destroyed any form of identification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has failed at every level to control our borders to protect our health and safety. It is not divisive to want to discuss this.

A letter this week about the Government failing to protect our borders from illegal immigrants.

Without identification, why should we even consider process asylum claims? Ukrainians who are genuine refugees from war-torn Ukraine managed to bring their passports and identification.

There is no comparison to the vast majority of Channel migrants, many identified coming from safe countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of migrants coming to the UK is unsustainable. It’s something we must talk about.

E. Jones

Derbyshire Brexiteer

For another local letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad