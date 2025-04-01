Letter: We need to make sure that people in society are valued
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The population of the UK (according to ONS, for 2023) is over 68 million. Clearly for 9.3 million of those in the age bracket 18-64 to be out of work is a cause for concern, whether you are a capitalist or a socialist.
Apparently, according to Letts, the last time the country was penniless was in 1981, and we had Norman Tebbit and Margaret Thatcher to 'save us' and pull us from the brink. That is not how I remember it, and I am a few years senior to Mr Letts, so I definitely lived through those times.
Letts seems unable to think in a radical way, pursuing the doctrine of the right with an accountant's zeal.
Letts writes of mental health referrals increasing by a third since 2019. What he fails to grasp is that it is the capitalist system that is a major cause of mental ill-health. People are put under great stress in the name of other people's profits and 'economic efficiency'. The 9.3 million is testimony to the need for the system to change.
One million of that figure are young people termed NEETS, so clearly if youth is not given a chance then what hope does the future hold?
Change is needed, but not the Quentin Letts way, or the Liz Kendall way, and the Daily Mail should not be supporting views putting it to the right of the Conservative Party. I advise anyone who has not read the article to look it up and do so, then perhaps more of us can be involved in a debate about what our society should look like and how its people should be valued.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
Message from the editor:
Got a story to share?
Now you can submit your news reports and photos directly to our websites - and see them featured in your local newspaper.
Register now: https://www.yourworld.net/submit
Make an impact in your community and get your voice heard where it matters most.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.