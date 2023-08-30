News you can trust since 1855
Letter: We need to be told more about this shortfall in council budget

Re Jon Cooper's article in the Derbyshire Times, dated July 27, the bad news about its budget from the borough council seems to have been buried somewhat as people were away on holiday or thinking about holidays and the summer break, and were therefore distracted and maybe missed it.
By Adrian Rimington
Published 31st Aug 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read

The forecast deficit is £2.5 million for 2024/25 and then the shortfall rises to £3.4 million in 2026/27.

This story needs to be brought back into the public domain as it will mean massive increases in council tax.

The council needs to go ahead and hold some public meetings to explain the shortfalls to residents.We do not want to have cuts in services but the increased costs should be met by the Government, certainly not by Chesterfield residents.

Adrian Rimington

Holme Hall

