Letter: We need to be told more about this shortfall in council budget

The forecast deficit is £2.5 million for 2024/25 and then the shortfall rises to £3.4 million in 2026/27.

This story needs to be brought back into the public domain as it will mean massive increases in council tax.

The council needs to go ahead and hold some public meetings to explain the shortfalls to residents.We do not want to have cuts in services but the increased costs should be met by the Government, certainly not by Chesterfield residents.

'The forecast deficit is £2.5 million for 2024/25 and then the shortfall rises to £3.4 million in 2026/27', says a reader.

Adrian Rimington

Holme Hall

