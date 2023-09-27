Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whilst we can all agree that there is a debate to be had about the exact plans, we need to fight climate change.His laughable section on removing non-existent taxes on buying meat, car sharing, and let’s not forget his mythical seven deadly bins, showed that this speech was not about achieving net zero at all but totally focused on grabbing votes.

The Prime Minister attempted to frighten us into believing that every household will be forced to have their boiler ripped out imminently and have to stump up £20,000 to replace it.This is just wrong and irresponsible, and leads to confusion.We all know we need to change to fight climate change, but we need cool heads and explanations from our politicians not political opportunism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the Government can offer huge tax breaks to and subsidise the oil and gas industry, they can also subsidise insulating people’s homes, reducing their energy bills and helping to reduce the cost-of-living crisis.This also has the benefit of fighting climate change; a win-win effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'Whilst we can all agree that there is a debate to be had about the exact plans, we need to fight climate change', says a letter writer.

Politics is about choices and the paths you choose, and this Government is clearly on the wrong path.They should stop the speeches designed to grab a few headlines and focus on policies that will actually improve people’s lives.

Paul Beers

Buxton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.