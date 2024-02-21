Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty seven others came with me – roughly the number who came last year, also on Ash Wednesday.

We have good reason this year to make sure that the old miners are not forgotten – 40 years after the strike in 1984-85.

What about next year? I am hopeful the visible, legible and tactile memorial at Markham Vale will retain a following because it is a signal piece of artwork and, as we seek to de-carbonise nationally and internationally, we must remember the human cost was of relying for so long on coal.

If readers want to be kept in touch with the Walking Men memorial, I am happy to be a live link.

Rev Paul King

Derbyshire

