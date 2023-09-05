News you can trust since 1855
Letter: We must press for more to help level up our town

I have just returned from a holiday which included a visit to Caernarfon. I was very impressed with what seems a near perfect town set-up.
By Adrian Rimington
Published 6th Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
However, from a previous visit just 14 months ago, I remember then it was a near-disaster zone, with almost every other shop closed.I was so moved I wrote to the First Minister for Wales, and others too must have applied pressure as the regeneration is impressive.

Surely Chesterfield must press Rishi Sunak for funding to level us up with successful town centres. The Welsh have done a great job but are known for subsidising their communities. We deserve the same before our town's decline becomes its demise.The people of Chesterfield enjoy going to the centre, footfall is still good, but it is becoming less attractive, with less facilities and less shops to look at.People will not want to go there just for a walk.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

