Letter: We must keep carrying on and live in hope

Sadly, we have to record that Mike Perfitt and Richard Score have gone to Glory and, for all I know, will be looking down upon our gathering in September in Birmingham.

I also wonder what they will make of us, and, more importantly, what conclusions may we ourselves glean?

In the era mentioned, we were young men and starting out in life in what was temporary accommodation: remember we were limited to three years at the YMCA

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader shares fond memories of the seventies.

However, we were a community and we cared for each other, because we were all in the same boat and we had the guidance of Christians.

How well I remember conversations with ‘Mick the Vic’ at breakfast, with talk of his membership of the Christian-Marxist Dialogue. The Reverend Michael Scott was a great influence.

The 1970s remain the best decade of my life, the only blot for me was May 4, 1979, when Margaret Thatcher came to power.

We in 2021 are now too old to live our lives with any doubts. We have lived for a long time and know what is wrong with our society and the lack of community where we live today.

Everything, including healthcare, is run for the benefit of capitalism. At least in the 70s, we had a mixed economy, one in which utilities, railways and more were in public ownership. Incidentally, a recent survey has shown that 80 per cent of the population want the railways to return to public ownership.

As I will soon join you in becoming a pensioner – yes, me, the baby of the group – 65 this November, I have to concern myself with the future of the NHS and social care as one thing we can be sure of is that we will decline with the passage of time.

Let us go boldly into the future, participate in our communities, and still believe that the best is yet to come?

While we may not see the fairness of socialism come to pass in our lifetimes as Michael Scott talked of, we must carry on carrying on and live in hope.

Adrian Rimington

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.