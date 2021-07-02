Letter: We know exactly who is to blame for excess patients at Royal

You cannot get through to them on the phone, they are still not seeing patients face-to-face and cannot seem to grasp that their job is to see people, examine them and then either treat or refer them to the appropriate specialist.

I have contacted Toby Perkins weeks ago about this, but yet again the Royal is blaming the public.

Come on DT, talk to Toby and help to get this sorted.

A reader asks who is responsible for excessive visitors to the Royal's A&E department.

Sheila Bannister

By email

