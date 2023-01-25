There was concern about the costs, and the fact that leisure centres, like other businesses, need to make profit.

I was worried the new leisure centre, being council-run, would lack effective business acumen in order to maintain fixed costs and make profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now I read recently in the Derbyshire Times that, out of the blue, cafe workers at the leisure centre say they have been thrown under the bus, as a recent announcement means they are losing their jobs as the centre is in the red, and the cafe is closing.

The cafe at Queen''s Park Sports Centre, Chesterfield is set to close.

Not only is this a kick in the teeth for local workers, but isn’t Labour meant to be for working class people? Where are their unions now?

Unfortunately, the failure of Queen’s Park Leisure Centre, which was meant to be another shining beacon of a new-build project for Chesterfield, is yet another project which will be added to the legacy of current Labour cabinet councillors, who relentlessly make bad decisions, and have a huge disconnect in business skills, and what the area really requires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are wasting hard earned taxpayers’ money, and treating workers badly. It’s totally unacceptable. To rub salt into our wounds, they are also more than £1million in debt!

L. Taylor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield

For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.