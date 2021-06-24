Letter: We have never blocked any legal rights of way over land owned by our company

Your article correctly references Celtic Energy as the owner of some of the land referred to in the area concerned.

We would like to put on record that Celtic Energy fully supports the use of the public rights of way over its land. However, the company does not support the use of unauthorised routes across its land which are not designated as public rights of way.

Furthermore, neither Celtic Energy’s agricultural tenant, nor any other parties, have blocked or diverted any legal rights of way over the land owned by Celtic.

Celtic Energy Limited

Caerphilly, Wales

