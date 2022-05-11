I’d like to make our position very clear and reassure residents of Matlock that Derbyshire County Council is committed to the future of County Hall and to keeping its headquarters in the town for many, many years to come.

We recognise the importance of County Hall and fully appreciate that this iconic building is not only a major part of the town’s history but feeds greatly into the local economy too.

Many will be aware we are looking at its future, but this is certainly not with a view to shutting its doors. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Derbyshire County Council has reassured the people of Matlock that County Hall will not close.

We are currently working hard on finalising a strong business plan to be shared in the coming months which will make clear our strong commitment to County Hall and Matlock, and demonstrate how we would like to use the building in the future.

There will be changes, but they will be positive changes which will ensure County Hall lives up to its potential in the 21st century.

The pandemic has accelerated our use of technology and our workforce is now more dynamic and flexible than ever before. This brings many advantages, including savings to the authority and a reduction in our carbon footprint, and we aim to take full advantage of this while making the most of the building itself for a range of additional purposes.

We are looking at a wide range of options for County Hall, which might include sharing the space with other organisations and businesses and opening it up more to the community.

While we work up our plans, we are fully committed to County Hall’s repair and maintenance and that will continue to be the case.

Our plans aim to secure the future of County Hall for the people of Matlock and ensure it remains very much a part of the local community and at the heart of the county for generations to come.

Councillor Simon Spencer

Derbyshire County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for corporate services and budget