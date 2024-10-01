Letter: We fear it is simply not financially viable for the NHS Trust to continue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Unison members are very concerned about the current contract renewal for Talking Therapies (formerly known as IAPT), which will be starting on July 1, 2025.

A reduced budget, after years of erosion by Derbyshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), means the local NHS Trust has withdrawn from bidding. After serving thousands of residents over the last 15 years, it is simply not financially viable for the Trust to continue. We here at Unison are concerned for the people of Derbyshire, our members and for all NHS staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has happened elsewhere in the UK, in physical and mental health services, and it raises the following concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. At no point during this process have the people of Derbyshire, or the staff who treat them, been consulted about their wishes on this issue.

"We here at Unison are concerned for the people of Derbyshire, our members and for all NHS staff."

2. As services are effectively placed in the hands of private providers, money flows out of the NHS and it is therefore eroded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. The wide gap between Talking Therapies and Community Mental Health services already leaves many people without the help that they need, or waiting for years for it. The pressure on the Trust services will increase.

4. NHS providers are more likely to offer a longer course of treatment, or to see people with more complex needs than private services. In other areas, there is significant anecdotal evidence of negative impact on patients, with fewer people offered therapy at all.

5. 80 NHS staff in Derbyshire are likely to be moved to working for a private provider, against their wishes, with a significant loss of expertise and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Once these services have moved away from being directly run by NHS Trusts, there is little or no prospect that they will be regained them in the future.

The publicly available information about the tender is available here: Talking Therapies Service (Derby and Derbyshire) - Find a Tender (find-tender.service.gov.uk)

Paul Hardy

Unison lead convenor, South Derbyshire Health Branch

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.