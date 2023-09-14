For years, this building material was widely used by local authorities in the construction of hospitals, clinics, libraries, schools, nurseries etc.The cost of sorting this mess out will be enormous and I feel the Government will probably seek to off-load its responsibility, both moral and financial. The Government is culpable.Shadow education minister Bridget Phillipson’s comment that “our crumbling schools are like a metaphor for 13 years of Tory government” is very apt.A direct consequence of the Government’s decision to impose years of austerity on the nation was that all government departments were starved of funds.Building programmes and maintenance budgets were cut across the board.While the Government will say that it had no option other than to impose the financial restraints, the fact of the matter is that governments can find the money when necessary - where governments differ is in how they share the money out and what their priorities are.The Government, for example, allows the water companies to pollute our rivers whilst continuing to pay their shareholders huge dividends and their CEOs inflated salaries and bonuses.It beggars belief that, at a time when people are struggling to pay increased food and energy bills, our elected MPs continue to enjoy subsidised meals and alcohol at Westminster.These sorry episodes demonstrate the Conservative Government’s failure to safeguard our collective wellbeing and future.Quite frankly the people deserve much better.