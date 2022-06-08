Hearing the news regarding our local council, which chose to exclude ANY local people, in ANY decisions about the sale of our famousTapton House, including Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors, who like them were elected by ‘local people’, we deserve some answers please.

Why did only Labour councillors take the decision to exclude any other, meaning its constitution isn't worth the paper it is written on?

J Evans

A reader wants to know why locals were excluded from having their say on the future of Tapton House.

Chesterfield

