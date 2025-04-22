Letter: We can no longer distinguish between the two main parties

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wherever I go in my working class environment, there is great disappointment in the current government.

Never before have a so-called working class party displayed what we would expect from Conservative policies.

Fuel allowance scrapped for many OAPs, cuts in benefits for disabled people, refused compensation for WASPI women, but gratefully at the same time taking designer spectacles, clothing, and tickets for pop concerts that you and I could never afford from our income.

The scrapping of councils to accommodate out-of-touch organisations to deal with the needs of the working class can never work when that organisation is responsible for up to possibly one million people.

How would we get our voice heard? It is difficult now to get the interest of the powers-that-be!

We can no longer distinguish between the party for the rich and the party that our parents and grandparents held in high esteem.

I am currently looking for a cave on a remote Spanish island, complete with small boat, fishing line and an old dog for companionship. Quality of life is the target.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

