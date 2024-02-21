Letter: We can all see how the heart is being ripped out of Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All I perceive is huge debts and a cycle of ‘ooh! we are running out of money, let’s put prices up’.All of this results in less income.

We can all see how the heart is being ripped out of Chesterfield, who wants to go there nowadays?Yet, they sit there and seem to take no personal responsibility for how they spend all the money because it always seems to be someone else’s fault.I believe that the only money they have is what they grab from us in terms of community charges or from the Government via personal taxation.

Does anyone know what the Northern Gateway is?Out with the lot of them.We need people running the borough council with financial acumen and common sense, not those with grandiose ideas.

A letter writer is not happy with the performance of those running Chesterfield Borough Council.

John Fallon

Derbyshire

