Letter: We can all help ourselves by reporting potholes in the area
He doesn’t tell us where he lives in Derbyshire, so I would just ask if he knows the location of every pothole in say, Somercotes? Everyone can help by reporting the potholes they experience as they travel about.
There is a nationwide website called FixMyStreet that can be used to report any problem, from abandoned vehicles to failed street lights. FMS redirects these reports to the most appropriate agency.
Unfortunately, DCC won’t accept these FMS reports but there is a DCC equivalent on their own website. I have used both over many years and have found problems are fixed remarkably quickly.
We can all help ourselves with a bit more participation, rather than searching for the easy targets.
David Blackwell
Chesterfield
