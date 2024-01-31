Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He doesn’t tell us where he lives in Derbyshire, so I would just ask if he knows the location of every pothole in say, Somercotes? Everyone can help by reporting the potholes they experience as they travel about.

There is a nationwide website called FixMyStreet that can be used to report any problem, from abandoned vehicles to failed street lights. FMS redirects these reports to the most appropriate agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately, DCC won’t accept these FMS reports but there is a DCC equivalent on their own website. I have used both over many years and have found problems are fixed remarkably quickly.

"There is a nationwide website called FixMyStreet that can be used to report any problem, from abandoned vehicles to failed street lights", says a letter this week.

We can all help ourselves with a bit more participation, rather than searching for the easy targets.

David Blackwell

Chesterfield

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request that I would like to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad