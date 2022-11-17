Yet Dave Rhodes says (letters, November 10) we should blame the elephant in the room – Brexit.

John Smith

Derbyshire

A letter in response to one last week about the cost of living crisis and Brexit.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.