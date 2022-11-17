Letter: We are not the only country which has problems
The USA and Europe are all struggling currently with spiralling fuel costs, soaring inflation, rising crime, rocketing interest rates and failing immigration policies etc.
Yet Dave Rhodes says (letters, November 10) we should blame the elephant in the room – Brexit.
John Smith
Derbyshire
