Letter: Sobering stats on Robert Peston's TV show
The Peston TV programme recently revealed information I have not seen in other media.
Firstly, we are in the worst recession for 30 years; secondly, we have the highest tax burden since 1977.
I shall be receiving my state pension this year, so will be 'hors de combat' as workers struggle to respond to the current crisis and the financial pressures we are all facing, with the poorer ones suffering relatively more, as is always the case in a capitalist society.
Adrian Rimington
Chesterfield
For another Derbyshire Times letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you so much