Firstly, we are in the worst recession for 30 years; secondly, we have the highest tax burden since 1977.

I shall be receiving my state pension this year, so will be 'hors de combat' as workers struggle to respond to the current crisis and the financial pressures we are all facing, with the poorer ones suffering relatively more, as is always the case in a capitalist society.

Adrian Rimington

Robert Peston's TV programme revealed some alarming figures for our country, which prompted a reader to write in.

Chesterfield

