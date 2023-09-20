Letter: We are being left with too little because taxes are hitting us hard
and live on Freeview channel 276
So after paying the main bills of any household, mortgage, rent, power suppliers, and council tax, in many cases now that £1,000 does not cover all the above.
So what we are left with to feed and clothe ourselves, once all that money has left our accounts?
This Government, or the next Government, needs to increase the personal allowance to between £18,000 and £20,000 before tax, allowing people to keep more of their earnings.
This would stop, I am sure, many of the strikes for more money as people would already have the increase in funds via a different way.Sorry, I do waffle but bad news should never be told with a smiling face, and nor should it, after all our bills to keep our homes warm, what feeds us and clothes us.
They should not be taxed.
I thank you for your time
Adrian Mather
Spital
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you