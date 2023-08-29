Correct me if I’m wrong but doesn’t it cost billions to build and launch a rocket to the moon?

If so, why are we still giving them aid, dressed up as business investment, rather than in the form of direct handouts?Just what is wrong with this country at the moment? We have ex-military personnel who are living on the streets because there’s no money available to house them, yet asylum seekers seem to get everything that the homeless people of Britain dream of.

Charity begins at home so stop giving money to other countries under the guise of aid.

This country is a laughing stock in the eyes of the world, that’s why the constant flow of boats from France will never stop.

Vin Malone

Eckington

