I do not know the circumstances of his family but, when his mother was jailed, Arthur was also sentenced to months of torture that culminated in his murder. No-one can consider this proportionate.

No doubt organisations and individuals will be found to have failed in their duties but responsibility goes much further.

The Government had been asked to reduce the number of women being jailed as it is often not an effective way of dealing with problems and can make things worse. The response has been instead a promise of 500 more prison places for women.

A letter this week is about the failings surrounding little Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Many of those who commit heinous crimes themselves suffered abuse in childhood, so these failings are of long-standing.

Long sentences after an event are no substitute for prevention. We all fail when collectively we cannot elect governments that we can expect to do the right thing.

John Morrissey

Belper

