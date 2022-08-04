In London alone, the fire services received over 2,600 calls. It made me think back to when I lived in Australia, a country with frequently high temperatures. Far from the country putting more resources into fire services, there was huge emphasis in individual responsibility, such as banning hose pipe use to preserve water supplies, and regular media campaigns, as well as educating children as to just how easy it is to start fires in such hot climates.

There are huge fines for those who disregard these strict precautionary measures.

In my opinion, we need to start and do similar in the UK, the grass has been parched, literally like straw, it's so easy to catch fire by a cigarette not being properly extinguished, or a disposable barbecue.

We all need to take more responsibility during hot weather spikes, says a reader this week.

In fact, many fires are caused by total recklessness so it’s time there was pressure for people to take responsibility or face fines and prosecution.

S Holmes

Derbyshire

