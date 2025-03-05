Letter: Water companies seem to be taking us for fools

I am fed up with these water companies telling us that we have got to pay more to keep themselves viable.

What I want to know is how they can keep paying dividends to shareholders when all of them owe millions? It’s unbelievable.

They are getting water for nothing and they are paying the chairman or woman millions in salaries.

I realise that they have got overheads for the upkeep of the infrastructure dams and pipe maintenance, so I say to the general public don't pay your water rates they cannot turn your water off as it is a health hazard.

They have got to come to some sort of agreement with you, so tell them that you will pay them £5 a month and then play them at their own game.

Alan Warner

Denby Village

