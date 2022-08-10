With this area of the gardens being adjacent to Chesterfield Golf Course, I am not alone in occasionally seeing a golf ball that has been hit onto Tapton House gardens from players on the golf course next to the bottom area of the garden.
Today, a golfer came onto the garden searching for his golf ball! This is concerning and potentially dangerous. I am surprised no-one has been injured because of balls coming over.
The warning of the danger is hopefully apparent now, so some action for health and safety needs to be taken urgently.
The local council needs to come up with an urgent plan to protect many residents who regularly walk along the bottom of Tapton House gardens.
It appears there used to be a fence separating the golf course from the garden. I’m surprised the council has never done any kind of risk assessments.
J HarrisTapton
