The litter witnessed on roadsides is an immense issue for local authorities, more so for the wildlife that relies on human common sense to afford them a safe environment to live.

I was always under the impression this litter came mainly via open car windows, the result of uncaring drivers/passengers. But I have changed my mind.

Waste disposal lorries were seen to deposit countless items of paper and plastic onto roadside verges, as, when they had collected refuge, they had failed to net the container.

A reader urges for more to be done to tackle littering in our area.

Please re-train these staff members and ensure waste is securely driven.

Alan Armstrong

Staveley

