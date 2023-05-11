I understand the district council is investigating this.

In Bolsover district, there were people who did not receive their papers and, when consulting the council, they admitted that 150 papers had not been sent out, therefore 150 people were not allowed to vote.

It is not acceptable for the voters that wished to vote. In the past I have been in a situation where I did not receive my postal voting papers in time to vote.

A reader isn't happy about the way the postal voting system was handled.

Also, on the voting forms, one candidate did not have the information that he was an independent at the side of his name, so must have lost votes.

Joyce Betts

Clowne

